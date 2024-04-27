Left Menu

Operation Clean-up: MCOCA Invoked Against All 6 Accused in Firing Incident Near Salman Khan's Residence

Mumbai police invoked MCOCA provisions in the April 14 shooting at Salman Khan's home, targeting alleged shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, weapon suppliers Sonu Bishnoi and Anuj Thapan, and wanted gangsters Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi. The motive behind the attack, claimed by Anmol Bishnoi on Facebook, is still under investigation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:31 IST
Mumbai police on Saturday invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the April 14 firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra in the metropolis, an official said.

MCOCA provisions have been invoked against alleged shooters Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) as well as Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32), who are accused of supplying two firearms and bullets, and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, who are shown as wanted accused.

Gupta and Pal, both residents of Bihar, were held from Kutch in Gujarat on April 16, while Sonu Bishnoi and Thapan were held from Punjab on April 25.

Anmol Bishnoi, who stays in Canada and travels to USA, had claimed responsibility for the firing through a Facebook post, though its IP address was traced to Portugal, as per police.

Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of several crimes, is currently lodged in a jail in Sabarmati in Gujarat.

