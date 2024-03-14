Paramount Global to sell 13 pc stake in Indian TV business to Reliance Industries for Rs 4,286 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 09:18 IST
Paramount Global has agreed to sell its 13 per cent stake in its Indian TV business to Reliance Industries for Rs 4,286 crore, the Indian firm said Thursday. In a stock exchange filing, Reliance said it has signed a binding agreement with two subsidiaries of Paramount Global to acquire 13.01 per cent equity stake of Viacom 18 Media Private Limited held by Paramount Global.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
