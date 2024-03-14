Anti-CAA stir: Assam DGP urges people to resolve issues through peaceful means

Assam Director General of Police G P Singh has urged people to resolve issues through peaceful and constitutional means rather than resorting to violence on the streets.

Singh's comments come amid security being beefed up across Assam, with various organisations protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA. The North East Students' Organisation (NESO), the apex body of major student unions in the eight states of the region, had on Wednesday burnt copies of the rules of CAA, while the AASU staged 'satyagraha' in all district headquarters.

The Union government had on Monday implemented the CAA, notifying the rules to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Assam had witnessed violent agitations against the act in 2019 during which five people were killed.

''Having been given the opportunity by the Government of Assam to lead the illustrious Assam Police since Jan 31st 2023, I remain responsible, answerable and accountable for all bonafide actions of each policeman,'' the DGP posted on X on Wednesday.

He said that every mala fide action would be handled as per rules and procedures. ''Under strong leadership, Team Assam remains committed to keeping the people of Assam peaceful at all times,'' Singh asserted.

The Assam Police had recently issued notices to opposition parties, ''ordering'' them to ''withdraw'' the 12-hour bandh on Tuesday against the implementation of the CAA, and warned that ''legal action'' would be taken if they failed to follow the diktat, which leaders of the parties described as an attempt to stifle the democratic right to protest.

''During the last few days, people across the spectrum have expressed opinions about the preparations made by Assam Police to maintain law and order, while most have welcomed, some have questioned the intensity and quantum of preparations,'' the DGP said.

''I request residents of Assam to please bear with Assam Police in facing minimal disruption that may have taken place in day-to-day life. This is essential to ensure the safety of the life and property of the people of Assam,'' he said.

Guwahati has seen some violence at various points in the last few decades and this has been an important consideration in the planning process, Singh said.

The Assam Police, anticipating protests against the CAA in the state like in 2019, have bolstered security, deploying additional personnel in sensitive areas.

All police stations in the state have been asked to remain alert, while patrolling has been intensified and barricades set up in major thoroughfares.

