Drugs valued at Rs 110 crore seized in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-03-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 18:39 IST
A huge consignment of drugs valued at Rs 110 crore has been seized and a person arrested in Assam's Cachar district on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Acting on specific information, over 12 kg of heroin and brown sugar were recovered during an operation at Loknathpur in Dholai area.

''Massive Drugs Haul of ₹110cr. Based on credible information, @cacharpolice conducted an excellent operation today at Loknathpur in Dholai and recovered over 12 kg of heroin and brown sugar'', the Chief minister posted on 'X'.

The contraband was kept in leather bags and soap cases and transported from a neighbouring state, he said.

''One person has been apprehended in this connection and further investigation is underway. Good job @assampolice!'', he said.

