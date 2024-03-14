Kumbh Mela 2024-25: NGT directs inspection of drains joining Ganga, Yamuna in Prayagraj

The National Green Tribunal, while hearing a plea on sewage being discharged into Yamuna and Ganga rivers, has directed inspection of all the drains and sewage treatment plants joining both the rivers. It has directed the district magistrate to appear before the tribunal within six weeks regarding the availability of clear water during the 2024-25 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, if the earlier formed panel fails to submit its report.

The tribunal was hearing a petition which claimed that despite one of the largest religious congregations being scheduled in Prayagraj, sewage was being discharged into Yamuna and Ganga rivers.

Last month, the tribunal formed a joint committee comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), regional offices of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, state pollution control board, Prayagraj DM and chief engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.

The committee was directed to inspect all the drains and sewage treatment plants (STPs), which joined both the rivers, and submit a report.

In the proceedings on Wednesday, the tribunal said the report regarding the sewage discharge had not been submitted and the DM sought three months for submitting it.

It said the three-month time period sought by the DM was ''unreasonable'', given the panel's ''limited responsibility''.

''Since the report of the joint committee is necessary, therefore, we grant a further six weeks to the joint committee to do the needful… and submit the report accordingly, failing which the District Magistrate, Prayagraj will appear virtually on the next date of hearing,'' the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted on May 21 for further proceedings.

