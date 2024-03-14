Left Menu

Sudha Murty takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath in his chamber in Parliament House. Dhankhar had on Tuesday administered oath to newly elected member of Rajya Sabha from Sikkim Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, in Parliament House.

Sudha Murty takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Engineer-turned-philanthropist Sudha Murty on Thursday took oath as Rajya Sabha MP in the presence of her husband N R Narayana Murthy.

Murty took the oath in Kannada. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath in his chamber in Parliament House. He also congratulated Murty and her husband after the oath-taking function.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion.

''Hon'ble Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to the newly nominated member of Rajya Sabha, Smt. Sudha Murty, in Parliament House today,'' his office said in a post on X, while sharing a video of the function.

Murty, 73, the former chairperson of Infosys Foundation and the author of several books, mostly for children, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on International Women's Day last Friday.

She is also renowned for her contribution to Kannada and English literature and is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Padma Shri (2006) and the Padma Bhushan (2023).

Murty, who was the first woman engineer to have worked with TELCO, is famously known to have provided the seed capital of Rs 10,000 from her emergency funds to her husband to start Infosys, which now has a market cap of over USD 80 billion.

Her daughter Akshata is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Dhankhar had on Tuesday administered oath to newly elected member of Rajya Sabha from Sikkim Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, in Parliament House.

