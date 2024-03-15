Left Menu

Cabinet approves Industry Waste Tyre Management Plan for implementation

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made the announcement on Thursday on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held the previous day.

Cabinet approves Industry Waste Tyre Management Plan for implementation
According to Ntshavheni, waste tyre collections will also be expanded, supported by the more efficient and effective management of transport and depot operation services by regional implementers. Image Credit: Flickr
Cabinet announced it has approved the Industry Waste Tyre Management Plan (IndWTMP) for implementation. 

This follows a comprehensive, multi-year development process that included various rounds of public consultation. 

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made the announcement on Thursday on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held the previous day.

“The IndWTMP provides a plan to divert 100% of new waste tyres from storage, while simultaneously targeting the processing of existing stockpiles. This will be done through the development of additional waste tyre processing capacity, which will be supported by government through market development initiatives,” the Minister explained. 

According to Ntshavheni, waste tyre collections will also be expanded, supported by the more efficient and effective management of transport and depot operation services by regional implementers.

The plan also provides additional entrepreneurial opportunities for township Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), in line with the National Township Economy Revitalisation Policy and Implementation Plan. 

The strong focus, she said, will be on the youth, women and people with disabilities. 

“These opportunities include the planned expansion of micro-collection and micro-depot networks to all nine provinces.”

In addition, she told journalists that SMMEs will be supported by the Departments of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment and Small Business Development to take advantage of opportunities stemming from the expansion and more effective delivery of the waste tyre value chain. 

“The MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] between the two departments on SMME support will be expanded to specifically include waste tyres.”

The plan is available on the website of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment at www.dffe.gov.za. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

