Three held for looting photographer in Jharkhand

Three persons have been arrested on the charge of looting all belongings of a photographer in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The incident happened at Medininagar on Wednesday night, he said.

The police arrested the miscreants within 24 hours after they committed the crime, the police officer said.

''The accused had intercepted a person called Harendra Kumar near B N College while he was returning home from a wedding party after work. He had gone to the party to click pictures and shoot videos,'' the Sub-Divisional Officer of Medininagar, Manibhushan Prasad, said.

The police recovered a drone camera set, a mobile phone and a motorcycle from the accused persons, the SDPO said, adding that all those items belonged to the photographer.

Two of the accused are residents of Jharkhand, while the third one is a resident of Bihar, the SDPO added.

