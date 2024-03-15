BNP Paribas considers buying Fosun's Ageas stake, Bloomberg News reports
BNP Paribas, Ageas and Fosun did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Separately, Britain's Direct Line on Wednesday rejected a revised 3.17 billion pound ($4.04 billion) takeover bid from Ageas.
French bank BNP Paribas is considering a potential acquisition of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International's stake in Belgian insurer Ageas , Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The lender's discussions on a possible purchase of Fosun's holding in Ageas might not lead to a transaction, the report said. BNP Paribas, Ageas and Fosun did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Separately, Britain's Direct Line on Wednesday rejected a revised 3.17 billion pound ($4.04 billion) takeover bid from Ageas. ($1 = 0.7841 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
