BNP Paribas considers buying Fosun's Ageas stake, Bloomberg News reports

BNP Paribas, Ageas and Fosun did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 01:46 IST
French bank BNP Paribas is considering a potential acquisition of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International's stake in Belgian insurer Ageas , Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The lender's discussions on a possible purchase of Fosun's holding in Ageas might not lead to a transaction, the report said. BNP Paribas, Ageas and Fosun did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Separately, Britain's Direct Line on Wednesday rejected a revised 3.17 billion pound ($4.04 billion) takeover bid from Ageas. ($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

