Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 13:31 IST
Hunters in Niger lament loss of range to Islamist threat

Hunting for small game is a traditional pursuit across the vast sandy steppes in West Africa's Sahel region, but rising violence linked to a decade-old fight with Islamist insurgents has limited the range for hunters in Niger like Abdou Kouda.

"Before ... people were allowed to go anywhere they wanted to hunt, all they needed was formal authorisation," the 53-year-old said, resting during a hunt in early March as a lean hound panted by his side. "Today, even to get the agreement of the authorities, it's difficult. With all this insecurity, the authorities don't want hunters in their way," said Kouda, who lives with his 19 children on the outskirts of the capital Niamey.

On foot or motorbike, his hunting group had earlier spread out across the dry scrubland near Niamey and raced after their dogs in the hopes of chasing down a hare or two to fill their empty sacks. Kouda used to bring home more than ten hares or birds after a day out with his dogs, but these days, he and other hunters sometimes leave the bush empty-handed, he said.

The number of prey available, including ground squirrels, hares, bustards and guinea fowl, have dwindled as more hunters converge in smaller, permitted hunting areas, said Elhaj Aboubacar Mai Doukia, president of a local hunters' association. "We hunt where there isn't much game any more, and where there is more, the authorities forbid us."

Niger's security situation has worsened in recent months, with an increase in attacks by Islamist groups since a military junta ousted its president last July. The hunters' plight is just one of myriad ways the long-running conflict has hurt the region's communities.

The violence has fueled a humanitarian crisis with over 3 million people displaced as of December. (Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

