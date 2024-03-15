Kremlin says Macron has shown France is ready for deeper Ukraine war involvement
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-03-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 15:27 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, said on Friday that France was already involved in the war and had now signalled it was ready for deeper involvement.
Macron on Thursday called Russia an adversary that would not stop in Ukraine if it defeated Kyiv's troops in the two-year-old conflict, urging Europeans to not be "weak" and to get ready to respond.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets
Western powers tangle over Russian assets at G20 finance meeting
Russian space officials say air leak at International Space Station poses no danger to its crew
Russia says its troops enter village in southern Ukraine
NZ announces new sanctions package against Russia