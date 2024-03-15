Russian missile attack kills two in Odesa, regional governor says
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 16:20 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southern city of Odesa on Friday killed at least two people and wounded others, the regional governor said.
"There are also seriously injured among the medics and rescuers. The total number of victims is being specified," the governor said on the Telegram messenger.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: North Korea's first spy satellite is 'alive', can manoeuvre, expert says; Iran's Pars 1 satellite enters space after Russian launch and more
Russian police out in force ahead of Alexei Navalny's burial in Moscow
Russian police out in force ahead of Alexei Navalny's burial in Moscow
Yellen says G7 still working on ways to tap frozen Russian assets
Russian rouble eases as month-end tax period passes