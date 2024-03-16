Left Menu

Modi govt bans JKLF (Yasin Malik faction), JK Peoples Freedom League

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 10:59 IST
The Modi government has banned the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, led by incarcerated terror accused Yasin Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and four Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League factions for their involvement in fomenting terror and secessionism in the Union territory.

Announcing the decisions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences.

In a separate notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs also banned four factions of the J-K Peoples League – JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan) and the Yaqoob Sheikh-led JKPL (Aziz Sheikh).

''The Modi government has declared the 'Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)' as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years,'' Shah wrote on 'X'.

The minister said the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, which was also declared a banned group for five years, has threatened India's integrity by promoting, aiding and abetting secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism.

''The Modi government will remain unsparing to people and organisations involved in terror activities,'' he said in another post.

