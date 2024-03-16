Left Menu

Railway staffer, his 8-year-old son found murdered in MP; minor's body recovered from fridge: Police

The deceased, Rajkumar Vishwakarma, lived with his two minor children following the death of his wife, Superintendent of Police SP Aditya Pratap Singh said.

Railway staffer, his 8-year-old son found murdered in MP; minor's body recovered from fridge: Police
A railway employee and his eight-year-old son were allegedly murdered at their residence in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh, and the body of the boy was found stuffed in a refrigerator, police said on Saturday. The minor daughter of the deceased railway staffer went missing following the incident that occurred on Friday at the Millenium Colony located under the Civil Line police station, with the police suspecting that she eloped with their neighbour after the latter murdered the father-son duo.

The deceased, Rajkumar Vishwakarma, lived with his two minor children following the death of his wife, Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said. ''On Friday, Vishwakarma's brother received a voice message from the former's daughter that their 19-year-old neighbour murdered her father and brother,'' he said.

Vishwakarma's brother, a resident of Pipariya town in the state, then informed the police, he said.

''After getting the information, the police broke into the house and found that the man and his son were murdered. The body of the son was found stuffed in their fridge,'' he added.

It was found that the father-son duo was murdered with a sharp weapon, Singh said. The minor daughter of the victim has gone missing apparently with the accused, he said, adding that it was a suspected case of love affair.

''The police have launched a search for them. As per the evidence collected so far, the accused visited Vishwakarma's house on Friday morning,'' he said.

According to the police official, the girl had run away with the accused in September 2023 but later lodged a case of rape against him.

Further investigation is underway with the help of forensic experts, he said.

