Shuffling of Administrative Officers in Punjab: 2 IAS and 13 PCS officers transferred

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has transferred two IAS and 13 PCS officers with immediate effect.

According to an order issued on Friday, IAS officer Arshdeep Singh Thind has been posted as secretary, revenue and rehabilitation while Harbir Singh has been given the charge of special secretary, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries.

Among Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers, Latif Ahmed has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (general), Bathinda, while Sukhpreet Singh Sidhu has been given the charge of ADC (rural development), Muktsar.

PCS officer Jagjit Singh has been posted as ADC (general), Faridkot, while Rakesh Kumar Popli has been given the charge of ADC (general), Fazilka.

Amit Sareen, Rajpal Singh, Charandeep Singh and Harkirat Kaur are among the PCS officers, who were transferred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

