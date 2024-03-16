Attack on Pakistan military post kills 5 security force members, military says
Militants attacked a military post in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday morning using a vehicle laden with explosives, killing five security force members, the country's military said.
The incident was carried out by six attackers, the military's media wing said in a statement, without naming the militant group responsible for the attack.
