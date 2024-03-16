Russia says it repelled more attempts to penetrate its territory from Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-03-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 16:26 IST
Russia repelled several attempts to penetrate its territory from Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Saturday, the latest in a series of raids it has reported in recent days.
In a statement, the ministry said the attempted incursions were made by Ukrainian "sabotage and militant groups".
Reuters could not independently verify the statement.
