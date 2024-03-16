Security to be beefed up in Puducherry during LS polls

The election authorities in Puducherry have beefed up the security arrangements for the April 19 Lok Sabha poll, Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference along with the District Collector cum Returning Officer of the Parliamentary poll A Kulothungan here, Jawahar said that in addition to the local police the election department would deploy twelve companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). ''We will take full care and pay attention to ensure that the polling goes off in a free, fair and peaceful manner in the Union Territory,'' he said. Puducherry goes to polls on April 19. There are 10,20,914 voters in the Union Territory, and of them 4,79,329 are men and 5,41,437 are women. There are 148 voters under the third gender category, the officer said. The Union Territory of Puducherry has 28,403 first time voters. A proposal has been sent to the Election Commission of India seeking its nod to set up 961 polling stations in the Union Territory which has 30 Assembly segments constituting the lone Lok Sabha seat, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)