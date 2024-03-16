Russia accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist activities' to influence its election

Russia accused Ukraine on Saturday of stepping up "terrorist activities" during the Russian presidential election in order to attract more aid and weapons from the West. "It is obvious that the corrupt regime in Kyiv has intensified its terrorist activities in connection with the ongoing presidential elections in Russia in order to demonstrate its activity to its Western handlers and to beg for even more financial assistance and lethal weapons," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said that in one such incident, a Ukrainian drone had dropped a shell on a voting station in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. There was no mention of any casualties from the incident, which Reuters could not independently verify.

