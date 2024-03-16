Left Menu

Woman suffers burn injuries in acid attack in Ghaziabad, one held

A 40-year-old woman suffered burn injures in an acid attack by two motorcycle-borne men in the Nandgram area of Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district on Saturday, police said. She suffered severe burn injuries in the acid attack, police said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-03-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 22:44 IST
A 40-year-old woman suffered burn injures in an acid attack by two motorcycle-borne men in the Nandgram area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Saturday, police said. She was attacked when she was returning home after buying ration from a shop in the Panchwati area, they said. The incident took place near a gas agency in the afternoon. She suffered severe burn injuries in the acid attack, police said. The woman was rushed to a private hospital by police for treatment and from there, she was referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, ACP (Nandgram) Ravi Kumar Singh said. One of the accused has been arrested, he said. Police said a case was registered on a complaint from her son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

