Russian defence minister orders better protection of Black Sea navy -Ifax
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the Black Sea navy on Sunday to strengthen the protection of its facilities and conduct regular drills on how to repel attacks on its ships, the Interfax news agency reported.
Shoigu visited the navy's command centre on Sunday, it said. Russia's Black Sea navy has come under frequent attacks from Ukrainian forces.
