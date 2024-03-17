Left Menu

Regular bail plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain: SC to deliver verdict on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2024 13:02 IST
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on the regular bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal had reserved its judgement on January 17 after hearing the arguments of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate.

On December 14, 2023, the top court had extended till January 8 the interim bail granted to Jain, a former minister in the AAP government, in the case on medical grounds.

The Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Jain on May 26, 2023 on medical grounds and it has been extended from time to time.

Jain has moved the apex court challenging the April 6, 2023 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his regular bail application in the case.

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022 on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

It had arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain, who has denied these allegations, was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

