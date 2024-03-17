2 boys drown in canal in Rajasthan's Bundi, 2 others rescued

Two boys aged 14 and 16 years, respectively, drowned on Sunday in a canal in Rajasthan's Bundi district while two other boys were rescued, police said. The incident occurred at around 10.30 am in the Seentha village under the Keshoraipatan police station area while the four boys were clicking selfies on a cemented slope at the canal and one of them, identified as Aditya (14), slipped into the canal, the police said. Seeing their friend drowning and being swept away into deep water, the three friends also jumped into the canal to save him but they also started drowning.

Hearing their screams, the passersby rushed there and saved two of them, identified as Yatharth (14) and Siddhan (13). Two boys identified as Aditya (14) and Piyush (16) were swept away into deep water and drowned.

Police, SDRF and divers' quad rushed to the spot at around 11 am and launched a rescue operation.

The four boys, all school students and residents of the Kunhari police station area, had gone to the Seentha village canal at around 10.30 am, circle Officer of the area, DSP Ashish Bhargava said.

The bodies of Aditya and Piyush were recovered from around 50 metres away from the spot where they fell into the canal, SHO of the Keshoraipatan police station Babulal said.

The police handed over the bodies to their family members after postmortem and lodged a case for further investigation, he added.

