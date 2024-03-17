Left Menu

2 boys drown in canal in Rajasthan's Bundi, 2 others rescued

Seeing their friend drowning and being swept away into deep water, the three friends also jumped into the canal to save him but they also started drowning.Hearing their screams, the passersby rushed there and saved two of them, identified as Yatharth 14 and Siddhan 13.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 17-03-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 16:56 IST
2 boys drown in canal in Rajasthan's Bundi, 2 others rescued
  • Country:
  • India

Two boys aged 14 and 16 years, respectively, drowned on Sunday in a canal in Rajasthan's Bundi district while two other boys were rescued, police said. The incident occurred at around 10.30 am in the Seentha village under the Keshoraipatan police station area while the four boys were clicking selfies on a cemented slope at the canal and one of them, identified as Aditya (14), slipped into the canal, the police said. Seeing their friend drowning and being swept away into deep water, the three friends also jumped into the canal to save him but they also started drowning.

Hearing their screams, the passersby rushed there and saved two of them, identified as Yatharth (14) and Siddhan (13). Two boys identified as Aditya (14) and Piyush (16) were swept away into deep water and drowned.

Police, SDRF and divers' quad rushed to the spot at around 11 am and launched a rescue operation.

The four boys, all school students and residents of the Kunhari police station area, had gone to the Seentha village canal at around 10.30 am, circle Officer of the area, DSP Ashish Bhargava said.

The bodies of Aditya and Piyush were recovered from around 50 metres away from the spot where they fell into the canal, SHO of the Keshoraipatan police station Babulal said.

The police handed over the bodies to their family members after postmortem and lodged a case for further investigation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024