Operation underway to trap leopard that entered industrial unit premises in Jharkhand

A massive operation is currently underway to capture a leopard that entered a factory in Jharkhand's Adityapur industrial area on Sunday morning, causing alarm among locals, a senior forest department official said.

The animal reportedly attacked one person, causing minor injuries, he said. Forest department personnel are actively engaged in the operation to trap the leopard, which was first spotted by a security guard at the RSB Transmissions premises around 9am. Divisional Forest Officer (Seraikela) Aditya Narayan said the operation will continue till the leopard is spotted and captured. He emphasised that their immediate priority is to secure it.

Local police have asked residents to remain indoors until the leopard is captured. SP Manish Toppo urged people to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.

Production activities at RSB Transmissions, a renowned engineering organisation specialising in automotive components and construction equipment, have been disrupted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)