Putin says Russia must solve tasks of 'special military operation' in Ukraine, make army stronger
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 02:48 IST
President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's priority must be to solve the tasks associated with what he calls Moscow's 'special military operation' in Ukraine and make the army stronger.
He was speaking in central Moscow after partial results showed he had won Russia's presidential election by a landslide.
Putin said he would do everything he could to solve those tasks and the targets that he and his administration consider a priority.
