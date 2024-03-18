Left Menu

British security firm Ambrey said on Sunday that it had received a report that a Yemeni fishing vessel had been hijacked in the Gulf of Aden. "Crew on board the fishing vessel were off-boarded in Bosaso, Somalia.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 03:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 03:25 IST
Ambrey says has report of hijacked Yemeni fishing vessel in Gulf of Aden

British security firm Ambrey said on Sunday that it had received a report that a Yemeni fishing vessel had been hijacked in the Gulf of Aden.

"Crew on board the fishing vessel were off-boarded in Bosaso, Somalia. One crew member was shot," Ambrey said in an advisory note. Ambrey does not assess a heightened threat posed by this vessel, as it is believed the incident was related to a row between two parties.

"Ambrey understands that the incident was not Somali piracy-related, but related to a dispute between Yemeni fishermen and a local armed group operating west of Bosaso," it updated later. "The Yemeni crew member shot during the incident has since died in Bosaso," it said, adding that the vessel, which has 21 Yemenis aboard, is expected to return to Yemen on March 18.

