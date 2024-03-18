Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

EU pledges billions of euros for Egypt as it seeks to curb migration

The European Union announced a 7.4 billion euro ($8.1 billion)funding package and an upgraded relationship with Egypt on Sunday, part of a push to stem migrant flows to Europe criticised by rights groups. The agreement lifts the EU's relationship with Egypt to a "strategic partnership" and was unveiled as a delegation of leaders visited Cairo. It is designed to boost cooperation in areas including renewable energy, trade and security, while delivering grants, loans and other funding over the next three years to support Egypt's faltering economy.

Russians in Latvia vote in presidential election, and some protest against Putin

Russian citizens in Latvia cast ballots in their home country's presidential election on Sunday, while opponents of President Vladimir Putin rallied in front of the embassy in Riga in a peaceful "noon against Putin" protest. While a sizeable number of people who arrived recently in the country were likely to cast a vote against Putin or take part in the protest, more longtime Russian residents were more reticent about expressing their views.

Ukraine says Russian missile attack kills one, injures 8 in Mykolaiv

A man was killed and at least eight people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port city of Mykolaiv on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, after an overnight strike on Odesa on the last day of Russia's presidential election. Mykolaiv's regional governor, Vitaliy Kim, said on Telegram that said there had been two strikes on Mykolaiv from the same direction as the strike on Odesa, adding that a man born in 1974 died in hospital and the injured included a girl born in 2013.

Thousands of Russians vote in Serbia, Montenegro, many say they oppose Putin

Thousands of Russian citizens in Serbia and Montenegro voted on Sunday in their home nation's presidential election, with many saying it was a symbolic gesture that would not impact President Vladimir Putin's bid for another six-year term. The voters, mostly young and anti-Putin, waited in a long line to cast ballots at the Russian school in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Silver lining: Tutoring the elderly is growing fast in China

China's rapidly aging population is fuelling a promising and fast-growing market for companies providing recreational classes and activities for the elderly middle class, from yoga to African drumming and smartphone photography. The growth potential of the industry contrasts sharply with the decline of the after-school private tutoring sector following a government crackdown in 2021 aimed at boosting record low birth rates by lowering education costs.

Colombia decree suspends ceasefire with EMC armed group in three areas

Colombia will suspend its months-long ceasefire with the Estado Mayor Central (ECM) armed group in three provinces on Wednesday, a government decree said on Sunday, citing incidents of violence that broke the ceasefire. The EMC - founded by former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels who reject the 2016 peace deal signed by that group - began talks with President Gustavo Petro's government last year, in a bid to end its part in Colombia's 60 years of war.

UNICEF says over 13,000 children killed in Gaza in Israel offensive

The U.N. children's agency said on Sunday over 13,000 children have been killed in Gaza in Israel's offensive, adding many kids were suffering from severe malnutrition and did not "even have the energy to cry." "Thousands more have been injured or we can't even determine where they are. They may be stuck under rubble ... We haven't seen that rate of death among children in almost any other conflict in the world," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell told CBS News' "Face the Nation" program on Sunday.

Scholz to Netanyahu: cannot stand by as Palestinians risk starvation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz questioned the "terribly high costs" of Israel's offensive on Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza on Sunday, saying the world could not simply stand by and watch as Palestinians risk starvation in the enclave. Speaking after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Scholz said he had shared his concerns about the high number of civilian casualties and insufficient aid reaching Gaza where aid agencies say famine is looming.

Putin wins Russia election in landslide with no serious competition

President Vladimir Putin won a record post-Soviet landslide in Russia's election on Sunday, cementing his already tight grip on power in a victory he said showed Moscow had been right to stand up to the West and send its troops into Ukraine. Putin, a former KGB lieutenant colonel who first rose to power in 1999, made it clear that the result should send a message to the West that its leaders will have to reckon with an emboldened Russia, whether in war or in peace, for many more years to come.

Putin warns the West a Russia-NATO conflict is just one step from WW3

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Monday that a direct conflict between Russia and the U.S.-led NATO military alliance would mean the planet was one step away from World War Three but said hardly anyone wanted such a scenario. The Ukraine war has triggered the deepest crisis in Moscow's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Putin has often warned of the risks of nuclear war but says he has never felt the need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)