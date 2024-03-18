Left Menu

Seven people killed in jeep-tractor collision in Bihar

At least seven people, including three children, were killed and six others were injured in a collision between a tractor and a jeep in Bihars Khagaria district, police said.The accident took place around 6.30 am near a petrol pump in Pasraha area when the two vehicles collided head-on, a senior officer said.

PTI | Khagaria | Updated: 18-03-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 10:19 IST
At least seven people, including three children, were killed and six others were injured in a collision between a tractor and a jeep in Bihar's Khagaria district, police said.

The accident took place around 6.30 am near a petrol pump in Pasraha area when the two vehicles collided head-on, a senior officer said. ''Those who were travelling in the jeep were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place. The tractor was overloaded. Those who were in the jeep died on the accident spot,'' he said.

All the injured people were admitted to a health facility, the police officer said.

Khagaria Superintendent of Police Chandan Kushwaha said, ''Senior police and administrative officials have reached the spot and the matter is being investigated. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem examinations''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

