Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Shifa Hospital
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-03-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 10:29 IST
The Israeli military said on Monday its troops conducted a "precise operation" in the compound of Gaza's Shifa Hospital during which there was an exchange of fire with Palestinian fighters.
It said soldiers entering the compound were fired on. "The troops responded with live fire and hits were identified. Our troops are continuing to operate in the area of the hospital."
