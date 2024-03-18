Left Menu

Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Shifa Hospital

The Israeli military said on Monday its troops conducted a "precise operation" in the compound of Gaza's Shifa Hospital during which there was an exchange of fire with Palestinian fighters. It said soldiers entering the compound were fired on. Our troops are continuing to operate in the area of the hospital."

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-03-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 10:29 IST
Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Shifa Hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military said on Monday its troops conducted a "precise operation" in the compound of Gaza's Shifa Hospital during which there was an exchange of fire with Palestinian fighters.

It said soldiers entering the compound were fired on. "The troops responded with live fire and hits were identified. Our troops are continuing to operate in the area of the hospital."

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024