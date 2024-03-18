Ukraine air force downs 17 out of 22 Russia-launched drones

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed 17 out of 22 Russia-launched drones overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Monday.

The air force said on the Telegram messaging app that in addition to the attack drones, Russia also launched seven missiles at Ukraine.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the missiles and the drones that were not destroyed.

