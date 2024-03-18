Left Menu

Kerala police launch probe into kidnapping of three persons in Aluva

Kerala police here on Monday said that they have initiated a thorough investigation into the alleged kidnapping of three persons from the Aluva area of Ernakulam district.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-03-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:28 IST
Kerala police launch probe into kidnapping of three persons in Aluva
Kerala police here on Monday said that they have initiated a thorough investigation into the alleged kidnapping of three persons from the Aluva area of Ernakulam district.

A senior police officer said that according to initial information received from an eyewitness, a man was abducted from Aluva yesterday morning. However, an initial investigation by the police revealed the kidnapping of three persons. Though no complaints were received initially, the police launched the probe after filing a FIR on their own.

The police officer added that they have received information about the kidnappers and have taken a few people into custody. The police are investigating potential acquaintances between the kidnappers and the victims, he said. The motive behind the incident can only be revealed after the investigation, the police said.

Meanwhile, reports indicated that the vehicle used for the crime was later found abandoned at an area in Thiruvananthapuram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

