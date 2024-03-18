Left Menu

Governor’s refusal to appoint Ponmudi as minister: SC to consider Tamil Nadu's plea

The governor, in a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin, said the apex court only suspended the conviction Ponmudi by way of an interim order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:45 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea of the Tamil Nadu government against the refusal of Governor RN Ravi to appoint senior DMK leader K Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet. The governor has recently refused to re-induct the senior DMK leader and former Higher Education Minister into the state cabinet, saying it would be against constitutional morality.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the state government, there was some urgency in the matter which should be listed for hearing.

“Please send an email. I will look into the email,” the CJI said. The governor, in a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin, said the apex court only suspended the conviction Ponmudi by way of an interim order. The governor refused to appoint the leader in the Stalin cabinet. Recently, the state government reinstated Ponmudi as a legislator after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

