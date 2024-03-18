UNRWA chief says hunger in Gaza is "man-made"

The head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency said on Monday the hunger in the Gaza Strip is "man-made".

"We are engaged in a race against the clock to try to reverse the impact of the spreading hunger and the looming famine in the Gaza Strip," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said during a press conference in Cairo with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry. The crisis can be resolved and reversed through proper political will and Gaza can be "flooded" with food through the crossings, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)