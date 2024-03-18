Left Menu

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa pledges to mobilise Shs200M for Nyenga Seminary

Tayebwa, who made the pledge during a function to commemorate a century of excellence on Saturday, 16 March 2024 at the seminary, also committed to engage government in securing 20 computers for the institution.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has pledged to mobilise Shs200 million for the furnishing of the new centennial building at St. Joseph’s Seminary in Nyenga, Buikwe District.

 

The celebrations, held under the theme "Eternally grateful for such a fruitful garden, raising up shepherds after his own heart," paid homage to its rich legacy and enduring impact.

He reiterated the pivotal role institutions like St. Joseph’s Seminary play in shaping future leaders of the Church. "You have been chosen to sustain God's kingdom on earth," Tayebwa said, acknowledging the potential for the seminary's alumni to ascend to the highest echelons of religious leadership.

The Rector of the institution, Rev. Fr Eugene Safari, hailed Tayebwa for his dedication to the institution and revealed how the Deputy Speaker played a great role in the construction of the centennial building.  

Established in 1924 by the Mill Hill Fathers, the seminary has been a beacon of education and spiritual enlightenment for generations. 

