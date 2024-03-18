Left Menu

Famine expected by May in Gaza, says U.N.-backed report

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 16:38 IST
Famine is expected between now and May in the north of the Gaza Strip where 300,000 people remain trapped by fighting, a U.N.-backed report said on Monday.

Across the whole of the Gaza Strip, the number of people facing "catastrophic hunger" has risen to 1.1 million, about half the population, the report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said.

"Famine is now projected and imminent in the North Gaza and Gaza Governorates and is expected to become manifest during the projection period from mid-March 2024 to May 2024," it said.

