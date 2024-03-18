Left Menu

Thailand details two New Zealand tourists for assaulting police officer

Two tourists from New Zealand were being held in prison in Thailand for allegedly assaulting a police officer on the resort island of Phuket, Thai authorities said. The two men and their lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-03-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 17:36 IST
Thailand details two New Zealand tourists for assaulting police officer
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Two tourists from New Zealand were being held in prison in Thailand for allegedly assaulting a police officer on the resort island of Phuket, Thai authorities said. An investigation was underway over allegations of assault against Hamish Art Day, 36, and Oscar Matson Day, 34, for attacking an officer and attempting to steal his firearm, a police statement said late on Sunday.

Police officer Somsak Noo-iad had stopped the two Kiwis for reckless driving before they assaulted him as he tried to take photos and evidence, snatching his phone and firearm, the statement said. A photograph released by the police on Sunday showed a man pushing a traffic policeman to the ground while another man looked on.

Their visas will be revoked and they will be banned from entering Thailand again after the investigation concludes, the statement said. The two men and their lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024