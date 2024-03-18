China willing to strengthen policing cooperation with Fiji, ministry says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 18:33 IST
China is willing to work with Fiji to further strengthen friendly exchanges and cooperation in fields including policing, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
The Guardian Australia news site has reported that Fiji will maintain a policing cooperation deal with China after a review of the agreement which sparked concern in Australia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
