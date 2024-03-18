Naxalite couple carrying Rs 7 lakh reward surrender before police in Chhattisgarh

A Naxalite couple, carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh on their heads, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, an official said.

Sodhi Sukka (45) and his wife Sodhi Sukki (37), who were active in the Kistaram area committee of Maoists, turned themselves in before senior police officials, citing disappointment with the ''hollow'' and ''inhuman'' Maoist ideology, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said.

The couple also said they were impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive for Naxalites, 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect, which means new dawn, new beginning), he said.

''Sukka was inducted into the outlawed outfit in 2001 and has worked in various capacities. He was the head of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS — a frontal wing of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in the Kistaram area committee of Maoists,'' the official said.

He was allegedly involved in incidents of murder, IED blasts targetting security forces and attacks on security personnel, he said.

Sukka carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, and his wife, who was a member of the Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan, another frontal wing of Maoists, carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, the SP said.

He said the couple will be provided facilities as per provisions of the surrender and rehabilitation policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)