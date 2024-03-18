Left Menu

Naxalite couple carrying Rs 7 lakh reward surrender before police in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 18-03-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 18:49 IST
Naxalite couple carrying Rs 7 lakh reward surrender before police in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxalite couple, carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh on their heads, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, an official said.

Sodhi Sukka (45) and his wife Sodhi Sukki (37), who were active in the Kistaram area committee of Maoists, turned themselves in before senior police officials, citing disappointment with the ''hollow'' and ''inhuman'' Maoist ideology, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said.

The couple also said they were impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive for Naxalites, 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect, which means new dawn, new beginning), he said.

''Sukka was inducted into the outlawed outfit in 2001 and has worked in various capacities. He was the head of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS — a frontal wing of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in the Kistaram area committee of Maoists,'' the official said.

He was allegedly involved in incidents of murder, IED blasts targetting security forces and attacks on security personnel, he said.

Sukka carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, and his wife, who was a member of the Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan, another frontal wing of Maoists, carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, the SP said.

He said the couple will be provided facilities as per provisions of the surrender and rehabilitation policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024