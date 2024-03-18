Left Menu

Security beefed up in J-K's Baramulla ahead of LS polls

PTI | Baramulla | Updated: 18-03-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 19:29 IST
Security beefed up in J-K's Baramulla ahead of LS polls
  • Country:
  • India

Extra security measures have been put in place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla constituency for incident-free elections during the Lok Sabha polls, officials said on Monday.

Addressing a joint press conference with Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa here, Baramulla SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure said stringent security measures are in place here as the Baramulla parliamentary constituency is surrounded by the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) border.

''Keeping in view the past experience, extra security measures will be taken so that people could exercise their right to franchise in a free and secure atmosphere,'' the SSP said.

The constituency -- spread over the districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and some assembly segments of Budgam district -- would go to polls in the fifth and last phase in Jammu and Kashmir on May 20.

Out of the four districts, three -- Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara -- share the borders with PoK.

The SSP said requisition for providing additional forces has been sent and the administration would ensure incident-free elections.

DC Sherpa said all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polls have been put in place.

He said 905 polling stations have been designated in the Baramulla district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024