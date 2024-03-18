Left Menu

2 killed in lightning strike in Odisha

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 18-03-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 20:03 IST
2 killed in lightning strike in Odisha
Two persons died and another was injured in incidents of lightning strike in Odisha's Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday, police said. A 30-year-old man died after lightning struck a thatched hut where he took shelter, at Tukuri Hazira village in Balasore, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjan Parmanik.

In the second incident that took place at Manik Sahi village in Mayurbhanj district, Baidhar Samad died and his wife Buhuni was injured in a lightning strike. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

