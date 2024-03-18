Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in Gaza's Shifa hospital, military says

Israeli forces have killed 20 Palestinian gunmen in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital and apprehended dozens of suspected militants, the Israeli military said on Monday.

The military said that it was "continuing to thwart terrorist activity in the Shifa hospital.

"Twenty terrorists have been eliminated at the Shifa hospital thus far in various engagements, and dozens of apprehended suspects are currently in questioning."

