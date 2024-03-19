Left Menu

UN secretary-general alarmed by reports of Myanmar airstrikes

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is alarmed by reports that military airstrikes in Myanmar, including on Monday in Minbya township, have killed and injured many civilians, a U.N. spokesman said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2024 04:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 04:26 IST
UN secretary-general alarmed by reports of Myanmar airstrikes

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is alarmed by reports that military airstrikes in Myanmar, including on Monday in Minbya township, have killed and injured many civilians, a U.N. spokesman said. Myanmar has been convulsed by turmoil since the military seized power from an elected government in a 2021 coup.

"The expansion of conflict in Rakhine State is driving displacement and exacerbating pre-existing vulnerabilities and discrimination," the spokesman said. "The Secretary-General calls on all parties to prevent further incitement of communal tensions." Muslim Rohingya have faced persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar for decades and nearly a million of them live in crammed camps in neighboring Bangladesh's border district of Cox's Bazar. Most fled a military crackdown in 2017.

Myanmar's military rulers view the Rohingya as foreign interlopers and have denied them citizenship. Citing local residents, Radio Free Asia reported that 23 people were killed and 30 injured on Friday when a fighter jet dropped a bomb on Thar Dar, a predominantly Rohingya village about 5 km (three miles) north of Minbya.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EPA to ban last form of asbestos used in US and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EP...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024