Explosions heard in vicinity of Syrian capital, pro-Iranian Lebanese Mayadeen TV reports

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 19-03-2024 05:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 05:04 IST
Pro-Iranian Lebanese Mayadeen television station said on Tuesday explosions were heard in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus.

It gave no further details, but the Syrian army said on Sunday that Israel had hit areas in southern parts of the country.

