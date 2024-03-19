US military says it destroys Houthi missiles and drones

The U.S. military said on Monday it destroyed seven anti-ship missiles, three drones and three weapons storage containers in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region," the U.S. military's Central Command said in a statement on the social media site X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)