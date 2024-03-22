Gaza gunmen holed up in Al Shifa emergency room, Israeli military spokesperson says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:37 IST
Hamas and Islamic Jihad gunmen are holed up in the building of Al Shifa hospital's emergency room in Gaza, where an ongoing army raid was expected to go on for a few more days, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Thursday.
"We are evacuating the patients, around 220 patients, to another building," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement, "with appropriate medical equipment so that all the patients and doctors can be safe. We continue to call on all the gunmen in the building to surrender."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
