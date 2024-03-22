Left Menu

Kerala CM seeks Centre's help to repatriate youngsters trapped in Ukraine-Russia conflict

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday sought the intervention of the Centre to repatriate the Indian citizens, including three from Kerala trapped in war-torn Ukraine after they were forced to join the Russian Army.In a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Vijayan requested him to take steps to repatriate three Keralites--Tinu, Prince and Vineeth.Three young men from Kerala are stranded in war-torn Ukraine after being lured with the promises of a lucrative job in the Russian army and then being allegedly forced to fight in the ongoing conflict there.

Three young men from Kerala are stranded in war-torn Ukraine after being lured with the promises of a lucrative job in the Russian army and then being allegedly forced to fight in the ongoing conflict there. The CM further said that the youngsters from Anchuthengu were taken to Russia on January 23 for the job of security personnel, for which an amount of Rs seven lakh was paid to an agent.

''But the unscrupulous agent cheated them and they were forced to join the Russian Military Force,'' he said. According to families of the three men, they were taken to Russia by a recruitment agency with the promise of a huge salary of Rs 2.5 lakh and on reaching there, their passports and mobile phones were taken away.

Thereafter, they were forced to fight for the Russian forces in Ukraine, they had alleged. Vijayan, in the letter, said Prince got badly injured in an encounter and was hospitalised while Tinu and Vineeth are posted elsewhere. He also said that the matter was taken up with the Ambassador of India in Moscow and the Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry on march 16 and 19 respectively. ''But there has been no response from both so far.'' Reacting to the reports about the three men being stranded in Ukraine, Union Minister V Muraleedharan had on Thursday said the Indian government is aware of the matter and was in talks with Russia to make arrangements for the return of Indians who want to come back. Muraleedharan had also said that many of those who went to Russia did not do so through proper or official channels and were taken there by fake recruitment agencies.

