Bridge collapse: Give jobs or monthly aid to families that lost earning member, says Guj HC

The Gujarat High Court on Friday asked Oreva Group, the company responsible for operation and maintenance of the Morbi bridge that collapsed on October 30, 2022 killing 135 persons, to provide jobs or monthly remuneration to the kin of those families who lost their earning member.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee was hearing a suo motu PIL on the incident.

It also asked the company to provide a two-bedroom house in ''Parel or Lower Parel area'' of Mumbai as compensation to a 23-year-old woman who was injured in the bridge collapse and currently works in a firm in Bandra Kurla Complex in the metropolis.

During Friday's hearing, the bench asked the government and the company to expedite the process of creating a trust to look after the compensation and rehabilitation of victims.

About the rehabilitation of those who are now suffering from partial or full disability, the court said, ''These people must be permanently adopted. They have to be taken care of throughout their lives. This is their (Oreva's) creation. A man-made creation,'' the CJ said.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed the bench that four of the 10 women who were widowed had accepted Oreva's job offer.

The bench was also apprised about two families who have lost their earning member in the tragedy and have six daughters (three in each family), including five minors.

The court asked the company to provide additional financial support to these children for their studies and for meeting other expenses on basic amenities. The bench also asked the company to check how widows can be accommodated in jobs or if they can be given a monthly remuneration in case they can't work due to some reasons.

''Provide a job to everyone who lost their earning member. Also work on rehabilitation of injured victims so that they can live independently. If not a job, provide monthly remuneration,'' said Chief Justice Agarwal.

While going through the government's affidavit, the CJ inquired about a 23-year-old woman who suffered humerus fracture in the bridge collapse.

Trivedi told the court the woman is currently working with a multinational financial firm in BKC in Mumbai.

Chief Justice Agarwal, in her order, directed the Oreva Group to buy her a two-bedroom house in any ''good area near her office'' such as Parel or Lower Parel as compensation to her.

''Purchase a two-BHK house in any good area. That will be her compensation. Since she works in BKC, Lower Parel is good. We are not joking. She has to be on her own. This will be written in our order,'' the CJ said.

Meanwhile, Trivedi informed the bench that Oreva Group CMD Jaysukh Patel was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)