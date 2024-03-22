Left Menu

Fire breaks out in 38-storey building in Wadala in Mumbai; no report of injuries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:34 IST
A fire broke out in a 38-storey building in Wadala in Mumbai at around 11pm on Friday, though there are no reports of anyone getting injured or being trapped, an official said.

He said eight fire engines have sent to douse the blaze on the 26th and 27th floors of Dosti Ambrosia building near Wadala bus depot in Antop Hill.

''As per preliminary information, no one has been hurt in the incident. Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, BEST, police, 108 ambulance service and civic staff are at the site for the dousing operation,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

