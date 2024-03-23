Left Menu

Russia says United States must share any information it has on attack near Moscow

Russia said on Friday that if the United States knew for sure that Ukraine was not involved in a mass shooting incident at a concert hall near Moscow Washington should share any information it had.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia said on Friday that if the United States knew for sure that Ukraine was not involved in a mass shooting incident at a concert hall near Moscow Washington should share any information it had. White House spokesperson John Kirby said earlier on Friday that there was "no indication at this time that Ukraine, Ukrainians were involved".

"The White House said it sees no signs that Ukraine or Ukrainians are involved in the terrorist attack in Moscow," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "On what basis do officials in Washington draw any conclusions in the midst of a tragedy about someone's innocence?"

She said that if Washington had information, it should be shared and that if Washington had no information, it should not be talking in such a way.

