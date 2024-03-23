Russia says United States must share any information it has on attack near Moscow
Russia said on Friday that if the United States knew for sure that Ukraine was not involved in a mass shooting incident at a concert hall near Moscow Washington should share any information it had.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia said on Friday that if the United States knew for sure that Ukraine was not involved in a mass shooting incident at a concert hall near Moscow Washington should share any information it had. White House spokesperson John Kirby said earlier on Friday that there was "no indication at this time that Ukraine, Ukrainians were involved".
"The White House said it sees no signs that Ukraine or Ukrainians are involved in the terrorist attack in Moscow," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "On what basis do officials in Washington draw any conclusions in the midst of a tragedy about someone's innocence?"
She said that if Washington had information, it should be shared and that if Washington had no information, it should not be talking in such a way.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden takes on Trump over Russia, democracy in fiery State of the Union address
Ukraine names former commander-in-chief as new ambassador to UK
Politics meets fashion at State of the Union: Ukraine colors, white suits
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Stone tools in Ukraine offer oldest evidence of humans in Europe and more
India says it busts trafficking racket duping people into fighting for Russia in Ukraine