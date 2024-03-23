US has intelligence confirming Islamic State responsibility for attack near Moscow- official
Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2024 04:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 04:49 IST
The United States has intelligence confirming Islamic State's claim of responsibility for a deadly shooting at a concert near Moscow, a U.S. official said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
